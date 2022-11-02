The Punjab government first released Rs. 50 million to cover the costs of the police during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march on Wednesday.

The money will be used, according to official sources, to pay for the policemen’s other expenses as well as their food.

The Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) had asked the government for cash in the amount of Rs. 50.5 million.

It is to be noted here that a large number of police personnel are on security duty across Punjab including Lahore.

The funds have been released to the districts along the route of the long march, keeping in view the number of personnel deployed in each district.

“If the duration of the long march is extended, more funds will be demanded,” said the police.

PEMRA bans live coverage of PTI long march

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reached Liberty Chowk from his residence Zaman Park to lead the party’s Azadi Long March.

The PTI chief is marching toward Islamabad to force the incumbent government to announce a date for early elections.

Imran Khan along with senior party leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Shafqat Mahmood, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Musarat Cheema and other leaders can be seen on the container.

According to detiasl, PEMRA has directed all channels to not broadcast live speeches of any participant of the PTI long march. The channels have also been directed to not broadcast any derogatory remarks against institutions.

The PEMRA notice added that despite warnings many channels are not installing transmission delaying mechanisms. Anti-institution statements were telecasted today morning, which is a violation of court rulings, it added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march kicked off under the leadership of chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk at 11 am today.