Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 2 Nov 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) on Wednesday, USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 221.5.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was being traded between Rs225 to Rs227.25.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
2-Nov-22 PKR 221 PKR 221.5
The local currency closed at Rs220.65 per dollar on Tuesday.
Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.19 30.44
EUR  Euro EUR 231 233
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.55
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 62.4 63
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 64.4 65
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 267 269.5

