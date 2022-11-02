On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said that as per the new schedule Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march will reach Rawalpindi by November 10. The PTI long march was earlier scheduled to enter Islamabad by November 4.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister shared that PTI’s long march will arrive in Islamabad on November 11.

حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے نئے شیڈول کے مطابق انشاءاللہ کپتان 10 نومبر کو راولپنڈی پہنچیں گے اور 11 نومبر کو تمام پاکستان سے قافلے اسلام آباد پہنچیں گے #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 2, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday released a new schedule for its long march toward the federal capital Islamabad.

PTI’s Hammad Azhar took to Twitter and shared an image of the party’s new proposed schedule.

حقیقی مارچ اب ایک پرامن انقلاب بن چکا ہے۔مقامی لوگ پورا راستہ باہر نکل کر عمران خان کا استقبال کر رہیں ہیں۔ نتیجاتاً مارچ متوقع رفتار سے آہستہ چل رہا ہے۔ نیا شیڈول نیچے درج ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/wLPNGVrDOa — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 1, 2022

Day 6 of Long March

Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema shared that PTI’s long march to Islamabad will resume from “Pindi bypass Gujranwala” at 11:30am.

The PTI chief is expected to address the crowd at Rahwali and Gaghar where the march will stop today.

“Due to the public excitement the march’s speed is slow but we will try to reach Jehlum by Sunday,” said Cheema.

As per the new schedule, PTI’s long march would reach Jhelum on November 6 (Sunday) after passing through Gujranwala, Ghakar, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa, Kharian, Sarai Alamgir and Jhelum.

However, at the end of Day 5 of the long march in Gujranwala, the former premier moved his attention on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, accusing him of “throwing threats” at the party leadership.

Criticizing the interior minister’s move to deploy Sindh police personnel, Imran Khan claimed that Rana Sanaullah has gathered over 30,000 personnel and had spent almost Rs410 million of people’s money on security.

“Rana Sanaullah, the police you have deployed will also join the Haqeeqi Azadi March”, he said, adding that the security personnel will also join the movement because they were too against thieves. He added that the PML-N leader’s time has come now.