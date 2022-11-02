PSX stays bullish, gains 544 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 544.03 points, a positive change of 1.32 percent, closing at 41,808.69 against 41,264.66 points on the last working day.

A total of 192,142,149 shares were traded during the day as compared to 97,476,761 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.311 billion against Rs 2.501 billion on the last trading day. Some 356 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 250 of them recorded gains, and 82 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WroldCall Telecom with 33,117,500 shares at Rs 1.48 per share, Cnergyico PK with 11,629,819 shares at Rs 4.75 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd, 8,202,696 shares at Rs 118.07 per share. Nestle PakistanXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100 per share price, closing at Rs 5,800 whereas the runner-up was Goodluck Industries with a Rs 44.79 rise in its per share price to Rs 642. Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 39.58 per share closing at Rs 1,999.42, followed by Premium Textile XD with a Rs 33.24 decline to close at Rs 659.90.