Pakistan, Kazakhstan to broaden ties in field of Science and Technology

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch and the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerhan Kistafin in a meeting held here Tuesday reaffirmed their firm resolve to broaden ties in the field of Science, Technology, Innovation and Research. They discussed various measures to strengthen the bilateral ties of brotherly states in areas of Science, Technology, Innovation and regional connectivity by holding delegation-level talks, joint working group sessions and signing of MoUs. They also discussed the OIC 15th session on Science and Technology scheduled to be held in Islamabad in December 2022, wherein most developed OIC countries in Science and Technology would discuss strengthening the scientific and research collaboration among the member states of the organisation. Zainul Abdeen, joint scientific adviser and Director General of PSQCA has been appointed by the minister to represent Pakistan at the summit. Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch while talking about the summit, said that the mutual collaboration of OIC member states in Science, Technology, Innovation and Research was very optimistic and the need of the hour. While commending the progress of Pakistan in Science and Technology, the Ambassador, Yerhan Kistafin reiterated his desire to further the scientific cooperation, exchange of each other’s experiences and signing of MoUs with Pakistan.