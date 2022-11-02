Govt unveils “Gwadar Development Package”

Government has unveiled the “package of development plan” to improve the educational system, health infrastructure, road connectivity, fisheries, water and power in the district of Gwadar.

According to Gwadar Pro, under the development package for Gwadar district, Rs. 700 million has been allocated to build and repair classrooms for students. In Pishkan, Rs. 10 million for the construction of Boys intermedia college and Rs. 140 million for the construction of multi-purpose halls and libraries have been earmarked.

In order to revamp the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Regional Health Centers in Gwadar health care system, the government has laid down Rs. 365 million.

To make potable water available, Rs. 380 million for water lines, water supply schemes and water tanks has been set aside. Besides, Rs. 75 million has been allocated for the construction of new playgrounds and their maintenance.

To upgrade the fishery setup, the government has been developing two fish harbours in Ormara and Jewni. In terms of improving road infrastructure, Rs. 900 million has been earmarked to construct linking roads from Makran Coastal Highway to numerous villages of Gwadar. Meanwhile, Rs. 700 million has been placed for connecting arteries from M8 to villages.

The government has also allocated Rs. 155 million for the road between coastal highway and Kanda civil and Rs. 75 million for the road between Dagaro Nagoor and Adam Bazar.

The government has been spending Rs. 250 million only for Gwadar City, Lawmaker Mir Hammal Kalmati said. He also claimed that even for minorities, the government has allocated Rs. 13 million on the boundary wall to fulfill aspirations of the Hindu community. He said that GDA is all set to handover Gwadar hospital to the Indus Hospital on 1st November.

Meanwhile, in a game-changing health sector development in Gwadar, the GDA hospital is set to become the Indus Hospital, a high and quality name and position in the field of social service and health in the country on Tuesday.

As per Gwadar Pro’s report, a formal ceremony to hand over GDA hospital to Indus Hospital is to take place on the same day.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb ur Rehman Qambrani inked an agreement under the guidelines of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. With the transformation of the GDA hospital into the Indus Hospital, the people of Gwadar who have been lacking quality health facilities over the decades will receive free health services.

This development will put an end to the health trauma for locals of Gwadar as earlier they had to cover miles of distance to reach Karachi to get medical attention and aid. In most emergency cases, families had to see the deaths of their loved ones on the way to Karachi from Gwadar. The new health facility will also help reduce health bills because a whopping expense that would have had to be spent on transportation and travelling costs will be cut to almost zero.

Now all the high-quality and modern treatment facilities of the Indus Hospital Karachi will be available free of cost at the Indus Hospital Gwadar.

This institute will be the first and only hospital of its kind in Balochistan where the best doctors and paramedical staff of Karachi will be present to serve day and night with modern medical equipment.

It consists of 70 beds while Pak China Friendship Hospital under construction will consist of 150 beds and will be a state-of-the-art and international standard hospital.