BankIslami, PAF launch Recep Tayyip Erdogan Flood Relief Tent City

BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution, has partnered with Pakistan Air Force, Baitussalam Welfare Trust, AFAD and Karachi Relief Trust to launch Recep Tayyip Erdogan Flood Relief Tent City in Bholari, Jamshoro District, Sindh. The Tent City has been established to help out the flood victims in the province of Sindh. BankIslami has remained at the forefront in providing coordination and support for the development of flood relief Tent City.

A launch ceremony was held at PAF Airbase in Bholari which was attended by Zaeem Afzal, AOC Southern Air Comd, Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BankIslami along with senior officials from Turkish Consulate, AFAD, TIKA and other stakeholders.

Pakistan has been hit by devastating rain spells and flash floods in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as a result of which the official death toll has crossed 1,600 people. The flood affectees have lost their homes and are in search of safer pastures along with basic necessities such as food and clothing while various governmental and non-governmental organizations have stepped up as well.

Speaking at the media gathering, President & CEO BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali said, “We stand with our brothers and sisters in this time of grief and extend our support and cooperation not only through our words, but in the form of physical goods that they are in dire need of such as food, water, tents and clothes. It is upon us as a society to ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow countrymen and fulfill our responsibility towards each other in these trying times. I implore our colleagues in the corporate world to start their relief funds as well or, at the very least, donate to credible organizations working on flood relief efforts”.

BankIslami is working aggressively towards its CSR and will be contributing more in the upcoming relief projects. The bank has also participated in Ration drives for flood victims in collaboration with PAF and other NGOs.