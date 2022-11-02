BP quarterly profit surges on high energy prices

BP said Tuesday that underlying third-quarter profit more than doubled on high commodity prices after key energy producer Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but logged a net loss on accounting charges.

Replacement cost profit soared to $8.2 billion in the three months to September, the British energy major announced. That compared with $3.3 billion a year earlier and outstripped market expectations of $6.1 billion. Yet profits were weaker than the second quarter due to a dip in oil prices. London-listed BP, flush with cash, also revealed a $2.5-billion share buyback but its stock slid in morning deals. Energy markets remain elevated due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has sent British household fuel bills rocketing — but helped generate massive profits across the industry. Energy prices also leapt on strong demand after nations lifted Covid pandemic lockdowns.