Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed decision

Tokyo shares shrugged off US falls and closed higher on Tuesday as investors eyed earnings reports by major Japanese firms and an upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.33 percent, or 91.46 points, to end at 27,678.92, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.47 percent, or 9.07 points, to 1,938.50. A wait-and-see attitude may grow ahead of the US central bank decision on Wednesday, analysts said. “Investors are wisely pausing for thought ahead of what is expected to be another jumbo Fed rate hike while attempting to plot a Fed rate hike path well into 2023,” said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management. “With the 10-year yield back above four percent and little fuel for the ‘Fed pivot’ narrative overnight, the market seems to be positioning for an FOMC hawk if not erring a touch risk off.” The dollar fetched 148.21 yen, against 148.72 yen in New York on Monday, after Japan’s finance ministry said it spent $43 billion in October to bolster the yen’s value. The Tokyo market was supported by heavyweight SoftBank Group, which jumped 2.71 percent to 6,574 yen. Sony Group rose 0.62 percent to 10,050 yen. After the closing bell, the conglomerate raised its annual net profit and sales forecasts, saying the weak yen had boosted its bottom line in several sectors. Toyota tanked 1.94 percent to 2,019.5 yen after announcing that half-year net profit dropped 23 percent.