Gold price in Pakistan Today – 2 November 2022

This is the average Gold Price in Pakistan in the local bullion market for different cities across the country, including Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Quetta, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and more.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates in Pakistan can slightly differ across the country with a few hundred to one or two thousand rupees difference on average across cities.

Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day and the post is updated with the latest rates. The local prices are determined by keeping in view the prices in the international markets, PKR to USD exchange rate, and the demand and supply of the commodity in the local market.

However, it is recommended that you check with your local gold dealer/jeweler to get the latest prices before making a purchase decision or buying the commodity.

The table below shows the breakdown of the Gold Price in Pakistan today on 2 November 2022:

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rs. 149000 Rs. 136583 per 10 Grams Rs. 127743 Rs. 117098 per Gram Gold Rs. 12774 Rs. 11710

Gold Rate in Different Cities

City Gold Rate (PKR) Lahore 149000 Karachi 149000 Islamabad 149000 Peshawar 149000 Quetta 149000 Gujranwala 149000 Multan 149000 Hyderabad 149000 Faisalabad 149000

