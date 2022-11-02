Abrarul Haq and Bilal Saeed’s scintillating performances conclude the two-day Masala Family Festival

Pakistan’s largest and much-anticipated family festival, Masala Family Festival 2022, Lahore, organised under the banner of South Asia’s only 24-hour culinary channel HUM Masala, culminated with scintillating performances by Abrar ul Haq and Bilal Saeed.

MFF is a perfect blend of culinary arts, food, music, shopping and games, celebrating the best of our culture while providing a safe and fun day-out for families. With the focus on family entertainment, the festival offered a wide range of activities and options to suit all ages, including musical performances, magic and comedy segments, game shows, dance and singing competitions, automobile and dog shows and much much more.

The two-day festival held at Expo Centre, Lahore, attracted a huge number of visitors from all corners of the city, providing families the opportunity to unwind in a safe and wholesome environment. Adding flavour to the event, the festival featured a meet and greet with HUM Masala’s chefs and live cooking demonstrations by Chef Shireen Anwar, Rida Aftab, Zarnak Sidhwa, Saad Butt, Mahnoor Malik and Saba Aftab. A game show hosted by Ayesha Abrar in which the audiences had a chance to win exciting prizes, Kids Zone with dedicated areas for rides, games, arts and crafts, face painting, and other fun activities while adults enjoyed live music, dance, food and other engaging entertainment.

Visitors also had a field day shopping as all the major FMCG companies were part of the event, selling everything from household appliances and food items to crockery and jewellery. To satiate the appetites of the visitors, the organisers had arranged food and drink stalls as well, offering food throughout the day at various dining locations.

The festival concluded on a high note with performances by the music maestro Abrar ul Haq and Bilal Saeed, who performed to audience requests and received thunderous applause from the crowd.