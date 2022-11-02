Deadly Bridge Collapse

The collapse of a colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat, India has killed over 140 people and the death toll continues to rise by the minute as rescue teams scour the Morbi river for survivors. Footage from the scene shows hundreds of people clinging desperately to the remains of the bridge in a frenzied attempt to save their lives. At the time of the accident, the bridge was densely packed with sightseers who had congregated at the site to celebrate Diwali.

The bridge was reopened to the public just four days before the tragic incident, on the Gujarati New Year, after a six-month repair project assigned to a five-decade-old private firm named Ajanta Oreva Group. An official from the district’s municipality reported that they did not receive a proper account of the renovation from the contractor; making it difficult to carry out a proper security check before the bridge was reopened. As of now, the police have initiated criminal proceedings against the company, culminating in the arrest of nine people, primarily mid-level contractors, ticket clerks and security guards. The investigation is still underway, but it is unclear whether any higher-ups will be arrested. The naming-and-shaming of small fish raises some serious questions about selective accountability. Why were the owners not named in the FIR? More bizarrely, Oreva locked its headquarters immediately after news of the tragedy broke out, insinuating that it does not wish to comment on the issue thus far.

In a press conference earlier this month, Oreva Group owner Jaysukh Patel claimed that the bridge would operate safely for the next 15 years-this clearly wasn’t the case. It was later revealed that the bridge was reopened without a fitness certificate, meaning that senior supervisors overseeing the project made false assurances to the public despite the knowledge that it was not fit for public use. This is a classic case of criminal negligence that calls into question both the private contractor and the administrative machinery that enabled this tragedy to occur; the Gujarat government is equally culpable since it had decided to hire the Oreva group. Indian government’s cavalier attitude and lack of oversight are partly to blame, something becoming a dismal part of the national character when it comes to tragedies in this part of the world. Whether it is the shambolic disregard for human life or a hell-may-care attitude prevalent in powerful quarters, decisions impacting millions are usually taken under the influence of either greased palms or big connections. The courts must consider this before issuing a verdict. *