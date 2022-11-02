Court grants two-day physical remand of Dost Mazari to ACE Punjab

A district and sessions court Tuesday once again granted a two-day remand of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari to the province’s anti-corruption establishment (ACE). The ACE produced Mazari before the judicial magistrate’s court after the expiry of his two-day physical remand granted last Sunday. The anti-corruption establishment had Saturday arrested the former deputy speaker of the provincial assembly in an alleged land encroachment case. During Tuesday’s hearing, the ACE demanded further remand of the member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA), while Mazari’s lawyer argued against the request. “The ACE needed the remand to secure the land’s documents. All the records pertaining to the land are available in official records,” the lawyer of Mazari told the court. He claimed that Mazari was being targeted in a political case. “The Punjab government is using institutions for political vengeance. The physical remand cannot be granted just because the prosecution wishes for it.” However, the court did not approve the lawyer’s request as it sent Mazari on remand for two days further while the court also asked ACE to submit the investigation report. Talking to the media, Dost Mazari said that he was being victimised on political grounds.