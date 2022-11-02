‘Surprised’ by Russian senator’s remarks; seeking clarification: FO

The Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Tuesday that the statement made by Russian Senator Igor Morozov regarding Pakistan was “unfounded and baseless.” The spokesperson said, “We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement.” He said the senator’s statement was without any rationale and “entirely inconsistent” with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations. As per details, the Russian state-owned news agency quoted Senator Igor Morozov saying, “Ukraine and Pakistan discussed technologies for creating nuclear weapons…Ukrainian specialists traveled to Pakistan and received a delegation from Pakistan to discuss technologies for creating nuclear weapons.” “We are seeking clarification on this from Moscow,” the Foreign Office spokesperson added.