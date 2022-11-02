PPP urges Imran to start dialogue for free, fair elections

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday urged the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to start a dialogue with the government for free and fair elections.

“Unconditional talks are possible with Imran Khan, but imposing demands would not be acceptable,” he said while talking to the state-run TV.

The PPP leader said Imran Khan has launched a long march to create chaos in the federal capital, but local administration would take serious action against violators of law and order situation. “The government has allowed the PTI to bring long march near Faizabad, but entering central areas of the capital or the Red Zone is totally prohibited,” he added. The PPP leader said Imran Khan was imposing conditions on the coalition government for talks, but the government would not accept his unconstitutional demand for early elections.

Replying to a question, he said the government was running the routine business and had no fear of the long march coming towards Islamabad. He said law enforcement agencies would provide security to citizens at all costs. He urged the PTI chief to avoid disturbing peace in the federal capital and come forward for talks with the government for holding transparent elections. Minister urges PTI to come for dialogue, avoid agitation Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan urged the PTIchairman to come for dialogue and avoid agitation with the government.

“The government had already given permission to PTI for holding the long march in Islamabad but entering Red Zone or diplomatic areas for creating violence is not allowed,” he said while talking to a private television channel. Imran Khan, he said, had been involved in attacking state television and other national institutions. “We have no trust in the leadership of PTI’s statement,” he said. Imran Khan’s conduct during his time in power was not fair, he said, adding that PTI should desist from entering diplomatic areas and organize the public gathering near Faizabad, he stated. The PML-N leader said the previous government of PTI had filed false cases against the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but the court had exonerated them because of weak evidence. The minister said Imran Khan was facing foreign funding and Toshakhana cases and the courts could indict the Chairman PTI anytime.