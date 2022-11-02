GDA Hospital Gwadar handed over to Indus Hospital

In order to improve the health sector in Gwadar and bring modern medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps, the GDA Hospital of Gwadar has been handed over to Indus Hospital Karachi by the Balochistan government.

Indus Hospital was known for its quality of services in the field of social and health services in the country.

“All high standard and modern treatment facilities provided in Indus Hospital Karachi would be available free of cost in GDA Hospital Gwadar,” Press Secretary to CM Balochistan told newsmen.

Terming it a landmark step, he said Indus Hospital would be the first hospital in Balochistan province where the best doctors and paramedical staff of Karachi would be available round the clock with modern medical equipment.

Under the auspices of the provincial government, a ceremony was held at Gwadar to hand over the management of GDA Hospital to the Indus Hospital. Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Hammal Kalmati was the special guest of the ceremony

The administration of Indus Hospital and a large number of people of Gwadar were also present in the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, MPA said the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bezinjo was working day and night to ensure the provision of modern medical facilities to the people of Gwadar and rest of the province. “The results of the government initiative have started to emerge now.”

An MoU was signed on the occasion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s last visit to Gwadar with regards to handover of GDA Hospital to Indus Hospital.

He said the people of Gwadar were well aware of the performance and reputation of Indus Hospital.

“With the handover of GDA Hospital to Indus Hospital, the latest treatment facilities at the local level will be provided to the people of Makran Division including Gwadar,” MPA maintained.