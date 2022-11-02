TEVTA observes breast cancer awareness day

On the instructions of Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar, REVTA observed Breast Cancer awareness day.

Senior doctors including Dr Zia, Dr Humaira and Dr Ambreen also delivered lectures on the topic of breast cancer at the TEVTA secretariat. Free screening of female employees was also held on the occasion. While addressing the media during the inauguration of the awareness camp, chairperson TEVTA Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar said that breast cancer is spreading so fast in Pakistan as compared to other countries therefore we need to take it more seriously.

Chairperson further added that healthy mothers, and sisters are the symbol of prosperous Pakistan and TEVTA will play its role in eliminating this disease from the country. He added that timely diagnosis is necessary for the treatment and developed countries had decreased the ratio of this cancer by raising awareness. Tevta staff across Punjab wore pink ribbons and set up awareness desks.