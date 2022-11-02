Punjab CM approves cyberknife technology for cancer treatment

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi on Tuesday approved the introduction of cyberknife technology in Jinnah Hospital Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan to treat cancer and other complex diseases free of cost.

Chairing a meeting, the CM said that doctors would also be trained about the treatment method. The technology will be a major step to facilitate patients as the Punjab government had also included this treatment in the health card programme.

Meanwhile, the government would also deliberate on giving the status of a university to Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore and required legislation will be done after an early decision, he added.

CM’s Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary finance, and special secretary specialized healthcare and medical education and others attended the meeting.

CM felicitates PBA newly-elected body: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, congratulating the newly elected body of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), hoped that it would use all its abilities for development of the media industry while playing a vigorous role in solving their problems.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he felicitated Shakeel Masood Hussain on being elected as chairman of the PBA, Senior Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rahman, Vice Chairman Ahmad Zuberi, Secretary General Mian Amir Mehmood, Joint Secretary Muhammad Athar Qazi and Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Murai.

He extended good wishes to the elected body and said that the PBA was the highest body in the electronic media industry.

CM felicitates IGP: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated IG Police Faisal Shahkar on being elected as the police advisor for peace operations of the UN secretary-general.

In a statement, he said it is an honor for Pakistan and recognition of the professionalism of the Punjab Police. Faisal Shahkar is a professional and hardworking police officer, he added.