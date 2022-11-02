Steps being taken to promote environment-friendly atmosphere: KP CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that pragmatic steps are being taken to promote environment-friendly and clean energy production in the province.

So far, more than 7,400 schools, 5672 Masajid, 134 Basic Health Units and 6643 households in 100 villages across the province have been solarized under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) at a cumulative cost of Rs 9.134 billion.

Besides, 895 Masajids and 5 Churches have also been solarized in the merged districts whereas 7 Hydel Power Projects (HPPs) have also been completed, which is currently contributing 161 MW to the national grid and has generated Rs 31.026 billion in revenue so far.

He expressed these views while chairing a progress review meeting of the Energy & Power department here on Tuesday. Besides, Secretary Energy and Power Department, CEO PEDO, Project Directors and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that the provincial government is contributing significantly to meet the country’s energy demands, adding that it is the only province which is producing clean energy at the cheapest possible rates thereby contributing crucially to national development.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the ongoing and completed projects of the department in the hydel and solar energy sectors. It was informed that Reshun, Shishi, Machai, Ranolia and 36.6 MW Daral Khwar Hydel Projects have been completed during the period of last nine years, whereas the 10.2 MW Jabori Hydel Project in District Manshera will be ready for inauguration during the ongoing month.

Furthermore, construction works on 11.8 MW Karora, 40.8 KOTO, 84 MW Matiltan and 69 MW Lawi Hydel Power Projects are also underway, which is expected to be completed by the end of the ongoing fiscal year.

Likewise, the construction of 10.5 MW Chapri Charkhel and 6.5 MW Barandu Hydel Power Projects is also underway and once completed, the ongoing projects are expected to generate Rs 9.015 billion revenue annually.

The Chief Minister clarified that significant resources have been invested by the provincial government in the clean and green energy sector in order to meet the country’s energy demands, promote industrialization and generate revenue.

Regarding the ongoing hydel power projects funded by donor organizations, the meeting was informed that work on three projects, i.e 300 MW Balakot, 88 MW Gabral Kalam and 157 MW Madyan Hydel projects is underway, which are going to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 210.3 billion and is expected to generate Rs 28.66 billion in revenue every year.

As for the Public Private Partnership and PSDP Plus projects, the Chair was informed that initial work on 470 MW Spat Gah HPP in District Kohistan, 96 MW Batakundi HPP and 188 MW Naran dam has been initiated, whereas 22 MW Patrak Shringal, 47 MW Barikot Patrak and 495 MW Kari Maskur Hydel Power Projects have been proposed for PSDP 2022-23.

With regards to the solar power projects, 9 different solar projects have been completed having a cumulative capacity of 26 MW. The projects will save Rs 422 million on yearly basis. In addition to completing the solarization of 5672 Masajid, an additional 8000 Masajid will be solarized by the year 2024. For this purpose, 3 other projects of 20.5MW generating capacity are also underway, which would save Rs 500 million annually for the province.

In the Micro Hydel Sector, it was said that 16 Mini Micro Hydel projects have been completed, having a cumulative capacity of 28 MW, which provides cheap electricity to the local population. In Phase 2,291 additional mini-micro hydro projects will be established having a total capacity of 47.5 MW.

The chief minister reiterated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is playing a crucial role in the development of the country by providing cheap and environmentally friendly electricity and the provincial government is utilizing all resources available to benefit from its natural resources.