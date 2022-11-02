Unseen photograph of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika from the sets of ‘Pathaan’ goes viral

Ahead of the supposed teaser release of ‘Pathaan’ on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, an unseen leaked photo of the actor with Deepika Padukone from the sets of the film goes viral.

In the picture, Deepika and Shah Rukh are seen standing on a balcony. Deepika looked gorgeous as ever in an off-white crop-top with a plunging neckline and an orange skirt with a thigh-high slit. SRK, on the other hand, sported a cool all-blue look. While Deepika is seen sipping on a drink, SRK is seen standing beside her.

Shah Rukh’s four-year-old sabbatical will end with ‘Pathaan’. Apart from SRK and Deepika, the spy-thriller will also star John Abraham in a key role. The film is slated to hit theatres in January 2023.

Fans of the superstar are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the film. On Shah Rukh’s birthday, on November 2, his fans are expecting that the makers of the film will treat them with the much-awaited teaser of the film. However, there has been no official announcement or confirmation of the same as yet.

Apart from ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra.