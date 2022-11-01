OGRA issues notification of an increase in LPG prices

OGRA has issued an official notification of an increase in LPG prices.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has increased for the month of November, according to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

According to details, LPG rates are increased by Rs 2.96 per kg which takes the per kg price to Rs 204.16. The domestic LPG cylinder saw a Rs 34.91 increase while LPG commercial cylinder increased by Rs 134.

Prior to the surge in prices the LPG domestic cylinder was costing Rs 2374.25 but now the price is fixed at Rs 2409.16 for the ongoing month of November while the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 9269.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) up to Rs10.32/kg. The OGRA issued a notification regarding the reduction of LPG prices up to Rs10.32/kg.

The price of LPG was fixed at Rs201.20/kg for October 2022.

In August, the LPC prices had been slashed up to Rs6 per kilogram for the month of September.

Moreover, the federal government announced slashing petrol price by Rs12.63 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel will go down by Rs12.13 per litre.

A day earlier, the government maintained a status quo in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made this announcement ahead of the International Monetary Fund meeting.

Furthermore, the gas shortfall is likely to reach its highest level this year, sources within the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) revealed Tuesday.

Sources privy to the matter said that currently, the gas supply is 17 million cubics while the demand is over 25 million cubics which might increase next month.