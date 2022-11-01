Kanye West Instagram restricted once again amid ‘Jewish’ remarks

Kanye West’s Instagram has once again been blocked, according to Meta.

Only four days after returning to the stage, the 45-year-old rapper is in trouble for his comments about “Jewish business people.”

Kanye was previously prohibited from using the platform due to his anti-Semitic sentiments.

A spokeswoman for Meta explains that the rapper was banned for breaking the platform’s rules with an unnamed post.

The representative also said that the platform had the right to tighten limitations, such as banning users from posting, commenting, or sending direct messages after repeated offences.

Kanye West’s accounts on Twitter and Instagram were restricted over the weekend, with the social media platforms saying they removed posts by the rapper that online users condemned as anti-Semitic.

West, who legally changed his name to simply Ye last year, was locked out of his Instagram by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Friday. He then moved to Twitter, posting on Saturday for the first time in two years.

A spokeswoman for Twitter told AFP on Sunday that West’s account was locked due to a violation of the social media platform’s policies.

And a spokesperson for Instagram parent Meta told AFP the group had deleted content — without specifying which posts — from West’s account for violating its rules.

Instagram also restricted his account, which may involve preventing him from posting, commenting or sending private messages, according to the same source.

In the tweet, which is no longer visible on West’s account, the rapper said, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” in apparent reference to a US military readiness code known as DEFCON.

The restrictions come after West, a Black artist who now goes by Ye, stirred controversy by wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt during the recent Paris Fashion Week, in a misappropriation of the slogan “Black Lives Matter.”

The phrase “Black Lives Matter” became a rallying cry for protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the 2020 murder of George Floyd.