Day 5: PTI to resume long march from Gujranwala

The fifth day of the PTI long march will resume from Gujranwala’s Chan da Qila after the party high command’s decision to adopt “go-slow” tactics while moving towards Islamabad.

PTI workers and supporters, participating in the party’s long march, who had reached Chan Da Qila, Gujranwala yesterday, on the fourth day of the march, were halted their journey towards Islamabad, but after a sudden change in the plan by the party’s high command, they will now spend rest of the day at Rawalpindi Bypass in Gujranwala.

حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے 5th دن کا آغاز صبح 12 بجے "چن دا قلعہ" سے ہوگا.

ہمارا پہلا پڑاؤ سپر ایشیا چوک ہوگا اور پھر شیراں والا باغ سے ہوتے ہوئے گوندلاں والا چوک پہنچ کر دن کے اختتام کی کوشش ہوگی.

مارچ میں ہر دن جوش میں اضافہ ہورہاہے اور اسی وجہ سے حکومت کی بوکھلاہٹ بھی بڑھتی جارہی ہے. — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) November 1, 2022

While addressing the charged participants, Imran Khan promised that he would spend the entire day tomorrow (Tuesday) in the city.

“We will start the march from here tomorrow and we will spend the day with you and make more admissions,” he told the supporters. The PTI chief further said that Allah Almighty had given Pakistan a chance.

After a change in strategy, the marchers would now reach the city day after tomorrow (Thursday, November 3, 2022), they disclosed.

On the other hand, the prospects of the marchers reaching Islamabad on November 4, 2022, as scheduled earlier, are extremely dim as the PTI caravan is moving at a snail’s pace owing to a large number of people joining it.

Yesterday, the former prime minister Imran Khan said that it will take eight to nine days to reach Islamabad.

“It will take us 8-9 days to reach Islamabad,” he said, inviting people from across the country to join him in the “struggle for freedom”.

ہم کوئی بھیر بکریاں نہیں ہیں جو کبھی ادھر ہانک دیں کبھی ادھر ہانک دیں۔ ہم انسان ہیں۔ اچھے برے کی تمیز جانتے ہیں۔@ImranKhanPTI #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/cYKR943Y4l — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2022

Although enthusiasm is being witnessed in the towns and cities the march is passing through, still, the speed at which it is moving has also paralyzed the routine life in these areas.

PTI’s march towards Islamabad; kicked off from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 29, 2022.