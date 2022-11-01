US not to let disinformation damage ties with Pakistan

The United States (US) has said that the charges of a regime change made by Chairman of the PTI Imran Khan are false and has vowed not to allow misinformation to obstruct a meaningful relationship between the two nations.

The US statement came hours after Imran Khan reaffirmed his position on the April regime transition, alleging that the US sponsored the actions to control a motion of no confidence to remove him.

The US emphasised that the clarification has already been provided numerous times.

“What we can do is counter disinformation, and misinformation with information,” the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, addressing a weekly briefing at the State Department’s office in Washington on Monday.

“We value that longstanding cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. We’ve always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to our interests. That remains unchanged.”

The US supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic norms not just in Pakistan but throughout the world, the spokesperson said in response to a query about whether the elections in Pakistan were free and fair. He mentioned that we talk about these matters with all of our partners throughout the world.

The US has been very clear that the US and its partners around the world won’t allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for international terrorists who pose a threat to the US and its partners around the world, the spokesman said in response to a question about Afghanistan relapsing to becoming a terror haven once again.

“The Taliban, under the Doha Agreement, made repeated assurances to the world that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by terrorists to threaten the security of other countries,” he remarked.

“President Biden has been very clear that we will maintain the capacity to act unilaterally if necessary to address any emergent terrorist threats or concerns when it comes to Afghanistan,” he warned.

According to Ned Price, Tom West, the US’s special envoy for Afghanistan, recently met with the Taliban in Doha to address a range of US concerns, including counterterrorism. He further stated that the US would keep up its practical dialogue with the Taliban.

He continued, “And the Taliban will have to gain the trust of the world following the sheltering of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the now-deceased commander of al-Qaida, and they’ll only achieve it via their own acts.”