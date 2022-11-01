Know about Elon Musk’s Twitter investors

With the aid of Wall Street bank loans and stockholders who consented to roll over their interest in the social media site in exchange for a part in the new private firm, Elon Musk acquired Twitter Inc. last week for $44 billion.

Consequently, Twitter, whose shares were delisted last week after almost ten years as a publicly traded business, has a new group of elite investors.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal

Regulatory filings show the Saudi prince moved almost 35 million Twitter shares through the Kingdom Holding Co., worth about $1.9 billion at the $54.20 per share sale price. That made him the “second-largest investor” in the new parent company.

Alwaleed was quick to endorse Musk’s plan to acquire Twitter, saying in May that Musk would be “an excellent leader” for the social media company.

Jack Dorsey