Davis Cup to be part of ATP calendar from 2023

PARIS: The ATP, which runs the men’s professional tennis circuit, announced Monday it had included for the first time the Davis Cup as part of its calendar from 2023. The Davis Cup Finals and Qualifier ties now become an official part of the 2023 ATP Tour calendar, taking place in weeks 5, 37 and 47, the ATP said in a statement. “This integration will support players in planning their annual schedule when selected to play in their national Davis Cup team. The Finals will continue under its existing format, offering $15 million in player prize money in 2023,” it added. The new partnership, it said, would “enable strategic collaboration on the competition’s governance and evolution, with ATP granted two of six seats on a newly formed Davis Cup Event Committee alongside the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and Kosmos, long-term investors and promoters of the competition”.