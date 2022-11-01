Rupee jumps by Rs1.58 against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday appreciated by Rs 1.58 against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 220.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 222.46. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 225.5 and Rs 228 respectively. The price of Euro against Rupee decreased by Rs 1.87 to close at Rs 219.32 against the previous close of Rs 221.19. The Japanese Yen lost two paisa to close at Rs 1.49, whereas a decrease 50 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 255.65 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 256.15. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 43 paisa and 41 paisa to close at Rs 60.13 and Rs 58.79 respectively.