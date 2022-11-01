Cloud pavilion launched, Pakistan all set for upcoming CIIE

An Online National Pavilion featured Pakistan’s trade exchanges, investment environment, characteristic industries, and tourism was launched for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

As per Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the cloud pavilion showcased Pakistan as an emerging market of thriving opportunity. “We are looking forward to the participation in different trade fairs, especially the upcoming CIIE to be held in Shanghai this November,” noted Moin ul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, while taking an exclusive interview with China Economic Net. Scheduled from November 5 to 10, the 5th CIIE provides a platform for companies from around the world to display their products, promote their brands, and find more business partners in the world’s second-largest economy.