Don’t give ‘face-saving’ to Imran: Nawaz to PM

Former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter on Monday, saying that he had told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to give any “face-saving” to PTI Chairman Imran Khan or pay heed to his demands whether he brings 2,000 or 20,000 people to Islamabad, referring to the PTI’s ongoing HaqeeqiAzadi March. “Those who used to claim to bring 1 million people [to federal capital for long march] has not been able to produce 2,000 people,” Nawaz wrote on the microblogging site.

The three-time premier also said that the reason for the lack of interest from the masses is the “vile lies” of Imran have been “exposed”.”He [Imran] lied so brazenly that the DG ISI had to break his silence and tell the nation the truth. Despite the passage of so many days, he [PTI chief] has not been able to respond [to DG ISI]. All his energies now are being spent on his habit of cursing,” he added. Nawaz went on to say that he has told PM Shehbaz that whether Imran Khan brings a “mob” of 2,000 or 20,000 people, his demands should not be accepted and he should not be given any “face-saving”. “The prime minister should focus all his attention on public service,” he concluded.

The statement of Nawaz comes days after PM Shehbaz formed a federal-level committee to hold talks with the PTI in light of the party’s ongoing Azadi March.Headed by Interior Minister RanaSanaullah, the committee, comprising nine members, will focus on maintaining the law and order situation while also holding a political discourse regarding the PTI march.As per the premier’s directives, all talks regarding the long march are to be done through the committee.”Our doors are always open for negotiations. We are democratic people, ready to talk. However, we will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” PM Shehbaz said. The committee includes PML-N leaders AyazSadiq, Khawaja SaadRafiq, Marriyun Aurangzeb, Pakistan Peoples Party’s leader QamarZamanKaira, MuttahidaQaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Awami National Party’s MianIftikhar and JamiatUlema-e-Islam-Fazl’s leader MaulanaAsadMehmood.