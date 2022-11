PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has given a tit-for-tat response to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s mockery of the long march turnout, saying that the latter’s platelets have “dropped again after seeing the legion of people”. He also pointed out that the government was of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and yet Nawaz’s confidence in it was such that he was “not ready to return from London”.