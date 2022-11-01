October brings us Polo in Pink!

To commemorate the cause of breast cancer awareness in October, The Lahore Polo Club hosted the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink tournament Grand Finale on 30th October with an exclusive event organized by Elysium.

The event was hosted by celebrity host Ayesha Omar, says a press release. The event saw national and international players from the USA, Belgium, Canada and Australia participating in an exciting Polo game. Also featured at the event was a special vintage car show, tent-pegging & live music.

“The Lahore Polo Club hosts the Polo in Pink every year for a charity event which aims to raise awareness about breast cancer in women,” said LPC President Umar Sadiq.

While according to LPC, a total of 11 teams have been taking part in the tournament which had been divided into two pools and each team also included foreign players. Two players are from the United States, Laurel Howe and Danielle Lussi while Marion Dierickx is from Belgium, Phillip Henry from Australia and Jessica Schnieder and Jane Buchan from Canada. Eesha Haye, Fatima Mazhar, Isra Zeeshan, Raqia Mansoor, while Sofia Deana Khan belongs to Pakistan and Ukraine.

Haye Squad lifted the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament trophy after edging out Team Navy Newage Cables by 7-4½ in the main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday. The final match between Haye Squad and Newage Cables proved very enthralling and interesting, which was witnessed and enjoyed by pack to capacity crowd present at the occasion. Hero of the day was Saqib Khan Khakwani, who not only played excellent polo throughout the final and was also well supported by his teammates including a foreign player Marion, experienced Usman Haye and young Eesha Haye, but he also succeeded in converting splendid seven goals from the winning team. Agha Adam Ali Khan scored two and Philipa Henry and Alman Jalil Azam scored one goal each from Newage Cables.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, the Eagles team played well against the Pebbles Breakers team and after a very tough fight, the Eagles team managed to beat their opponents by a narrow margin of 4½-4. Ms Mahnoor Zahid of Lahore Smart City graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and she, along with Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, distributed prizes among the winners of top performers. The LPC president also thanked both Pink Ribbon and Lahore Smart City for sponsoring and supporting the event and hoped that they would continue to support polo, the game of kings and knights.

Reflecting a positive outlook, the organizers and guests shared similar views: “Lahore Smart City & Pink Ribbon have already done a marvelous job in having such events which support a global cause. A special thanks to the International and National Polo Players who participated and we totally appreciate the crowd of Lahore who showed up with all their efforts and extended all support in this regard.”