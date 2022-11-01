4.7m children out-of-school in KP, PA told

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that according to a survey conducted by Benazir Income Support Programme 2021, 4.7 million children of ages of five to sixteen years are out-of-school in the province, out of which 2.9 million are girls.

This was told in an adjournment motion of Mir Kalam Wazir Independent that was admitted for debate. He said that out of 4.7 million children one million belong to merged districts and 74.4 percent of them are girls and 38.5 percent are boys. He said that 66 percent of children in North Waziristan are out of schools, 63 percent in Bajaur, 61 percent in South Waziristan, 51 percent in Mohmand and Khyber each, 47 percent in Kurram and Orakazai each.

In response to the adjournment motion, the Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash said that the provincial government is taking measures to improve literacy rate in the province and has started enrollment drives.