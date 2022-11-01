Jamshoro lawyers protest against killing of telecom employees

The District Bar Association, Jamshoro organized a protest rally on Monday against the brutal killing of two employees of a telecommunication company by a violent mob in Karachi. The lawyers, headed by Bar President Advocate Raja Jawad Ahmed Sahar, staged a protest in front of the Sessions Court and demanded the arrest of the accused involved in the heinous incident. Addressing the rally, District Bar office-bearers condemned in strong terms the inhumane act that took place in Machar Colony, Karachi, and demanded strict punishment for the culprits. Mir Ahmed Mangrio, Agha Kashif, Faheem Unar, Nisar Ahmed Chandio and other lawyers in large numbers participated in the rally.