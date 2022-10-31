Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hug Ali Fazal during reception

Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share happy moments from his and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. He walked down the memory lane and thanked a host of celebrities who attended the reception with a long message. In the video, Hrithik Roshan and his actor-girlfriend hugged Ali at the reception

In the video shared by Ali, Hrithik was dressed in a crisp black suit and Saba wore a green salwar-suit. Both of them smiled while hugging Ali Fazal in the clip. The clip featured a host of celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Sayani Gupta, Tabu, Vicky Kaushal, Kalki Koechlin among others.

Ali and Richa hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai, attended by industry friends and family.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Ali wrote, “Ok i couldn’t tag more peeps. This thing has limits. And for a bit there it felt good, something on the www had limits. Like, ‘Sorry sir, itne Qaidi nahi daal sakte aap ek frame mein (you cannot add so many prisoners in one frame)’ hehe.”

He further said, “But i want to thank everyone, those who were there and those who weren’t. Kuchh aa na sakey, kuchh ko hum bulaa na sakey, humaari mohabbat aap sabke saath ek lamba safar naap rahi hai, toh khair manaayein, thhoda muskuraayein, baatein baaqi hain, kuchh aaj nahi toh kal…dher saari Kahaaniyan baaki hain, nibhaana baaki hai, aur shikaayatein laazim hain, toh unka bayaan hona baaki hai. Aur kyuki hum rhyme mein chal rahe hain, dont you worry, saath saath chal raha ek saaki hai.. toh ghul mil lein zara – drink abhi baaki hai (Some could not come, we were unable to invite some people, our love with you is going a long way, be happy, smile, a lot of conversations are left, some for today and some for tomorrow, loads of stories are left, having complaints should be normal, will discuss them, we all are going by a rhyme, let’s move and rejoice together, we still have more to drink).”

He concluded by saying, “Oh haan yeh gaana bohot pasand hai. Khud hee judh gaya. (I like this song so much, it got attached). pasandeeda cheezein judh jaati hain. (Whatever we like, gets attached to ourselves). aajka gyaan yahaan rokte hain. Baaki baaki hai. (Let’s put a full stop to this now).” He used Khalbali song by AR Rahman on his compilation.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. The couple is set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment of the franchise – Fukrey 3.