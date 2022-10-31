‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ beats ‘RRR’ in UK

Bilal Lashari magnum opus The Legend Of Maula Jatt has reportedly surpassed SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the UK.

On Sunday, the official Instagram account of TLOMJ shared that Bilal Lashari directorial has beaten the South Indian blockbuster film RRR’s box office collection in the Britain.

The post read, “Another day, another achievement! The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest grossing Indian movie of 2022, RRR’s lifetime business in just 17 days in the UK.” A few days ago, it was reported that Pakistan’s most expensive movie has beaten the lifetime number of Aamir Khan starer Laal Singh Chaddha in the UK, in just 13 days.

The remake of 1970s classic Punjabi movie The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles. Mahira Khan plays the love interest of the protagonist while Humaima Malick, Faaris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed play pivotal roles in the movie.

The film faced many controversies, but still managed to cross Rs1 billion milestone in the worldwide box office collection, and became the highest-grossing Pakistani film in its first week of release.