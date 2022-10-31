Heidi’s daughter Leni addresses nepotism comments

Leni Klum knows she’s had an easier path to modeling than others. As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career. “It’s just a fact. My parents are famous,” Leni told People in an interview published Oct. 27 when asked about the nepotism baby stereotype. “I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom.” However, Leni shared that she is pulling her own weight as well. “But I am doing the work and putting in the time,” she said. “Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.” The rising star’s wish to follow in her mother’s footsteps began when she was stopped at a Brandy Melville store at age 12. “They asked me to model for their clothes. I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time,” Leni recalled, “It was the only place I went shopping. I said ‘Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.’ And she was like, ‘Absolutely not.'”