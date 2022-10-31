Honda Atlas increases bike prices up to Rs15,000

Honda Atlas company has hiked the prices of various bikes up to Rs15,000.

The price of the Honda CD-70 price has been increased by Rs5,000 and reached Rs121,500.

Honda CD Dream price has been increased by Rs5,000 and reached Rs129,500.

Honda Pridor price has been increased by Rs6,000 to reach Rs161,900.

The prices of the Honda CG-125 jacked up by Rs6,000 and reached Rs185,900 while the price of the Honda CG Self Start has increased by Rs9400 and reached Rs219,500.

The new price of the Honda CBF is Rs357,900 after an increase of Rs15,000.

On the other hand, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited has notified of a massive increase in Yamaha bike prices in Pakistan. The company has increased prices of all models, including the price of Yamaha YB 125Z, YB 125Z DX, YBR 125, and YBR 125G in Pakistan.

The price of the Yamaha YB-125Z model has increased by Rs18,000 to Rs27,000. The price of the Yamaha YB-125Z DX model has increased by Rs19,000 to 292,000.

The price of the YBR-125G model has increased by Rs20,500 to Rs312,500. The price of YBR-125G dark colour model has increased by Rs2,500 to Rs315,500.

The increase in price of Honda Motorcycle / Bike in Pakistan includes the Honda CD 70, CD 70 Dream, Pridor, CG 125, CG 125SE, CB 125F, CB 150F, and CB 150F SE models.

