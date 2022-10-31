Imran Khan to resume long march day 4 from Kamoke today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan will resume the party’s long march day 4 from Kamoke today.

Today’s march will see the participants make their way to Aimanabad. According to Musarat Cheema, a spokesman for the CM Punjab, Imran Khan will stay in Gujranwala tonight.

It may be noted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has halted the third day’s activities in solidarity after a female reporter passed away during a long march.

Sadaf Naeem, a journalist working for a private news channel, died after being crushed under PTI’s container while its long march was headed toward Kamoki from GT Road Lahore.

Following the incident, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced stopping the march yesterday and said it will continue tomorrow.

Speaking to the participants, Khan said that the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala, today. “However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately.”

Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul.

After the incident, the march was stopped at GT Road and Imran Khan stepped out of the container.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to share his grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the journalist’s family.

“Deeply saddened by the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long march container. Cannot feel sad enough over this tragic incident. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter. We pray for patience for the family of the deceased,” he tweeted.

On Monday (today), PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives at Sadaf Naeem’s residence.

The PTI chief has arrived to condole the family of the deceased reporter.