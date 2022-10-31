Court extends Imran’s bail in foreign funding case till November 10

An Islamabad banking court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the case registered against him under the Foreign Exchange Act until November 10, 2022.

Today, Judge Rakhshinda Shaheen granted Imran’s request for a stay of proceedings.

On the occasion, prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi informed the court that Imran had been granted protective bail by the high court.

According to the former prime minister’s lawyer, the first issue in the case was determining the court’s jurisdiction. “And now the issue has been resolved by the Islamabad High Court (IHC),” he added.

Seeking an exemption for his client from today’s court appearance, his counsel stated that because Imran was the PTI leader and was leading a long march, he should be excused from today’s hearing.

The prosecutor, on the other hand, objected to Imran’s lawyer’s plea and asked the court to dismiss it. “It simply does not make sense that the PTI chairman could show up today given that he is leading a long march,” he said.

The interim bail for the PTI chief in the terrorism case has been extended until November 9.

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan received another reprieve on Monday when an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad extended his interim bail in a terrorism case filed against him at the city’s Tarnol police station until November 9.