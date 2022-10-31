Weather to remain dry in plains with rain forecast for hilly areas

Weather is likely to remain dry in most of the plains of the country with the forecast of rain for hilly areas, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Monday.

Islamabad Weather

According to the Meteorological Department, weather will remain dry in Islamabad. However, it is likely to remain partly cloudy during the night apart from the forecast of light rain.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather

Weather will remain dry in most plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Meteorological Department said.

Areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra and Abbottabad are expected to receive rain with gusty winds and thunderstorm.

There is also a possibility of snowfall in the mountains.

Punjab Weather

Weather is likely to remain dry in the plains of Punjab, the Meteorological Department said.

However, rain with strong winds and thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galyat and surrounding areas during the evening or night.

Balochistan Weather

Weather will remain dry in most districts of Balochistan, the Meteorological Department said.

However, it is likely to remain cold in the northern areas of the province during the hours of morning and night.

Sindh Weather

Weather will remain dry in most districts of Sindh, the Meteorological Department said.

AJK & GB Weather

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), rain with gusty winds and thunderstorm are likely to occur in the mountains.

