Weather to remain dry in plains with rain forecast for hilly areas Weather is likely to remain dry in most of the plains of the country with the forecast of rain for hilly areas, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Monday. Islamabad Weather According to the Meteorological Department, weather will remain dry in Islamabad. However, it is likely to remain partly cloudy during the night apart from the forecast of light rain. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather Weather will remain dry in most plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Meteorological Department said. Areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra and Abbottabad are expected to receive rain with gusty winds and thunderstorm. There is also a possibility of snowfall in the mountains. Punjab Weather Weather is likely to remain dry in the plains of Punjab, the Meteorological Department said. However, rain with strong winds and thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galyat and surrounding areas during the evening or night. Balochistan Weather Weather will remain dry in most districts of Balochistan, the Meteorological Department said. However, it is likely to remain cold in the northern areas of the province during the hours of morning and night. Sindh Weather Weather will remain dry in most districts of Sindh, the Meteorological Department said. AJK & GB Weather In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), rain with gusty winds and thunderstorm are likely to occur in the mountains. Weather to remain dry in plains with rain forecast for hilly areas AIR QUALITY ALERT #lahore on Top of Globe with Very HAZARDOUS Levels while #Karachi on 5th with Very Unhealthy Levels. Citizens are advised to take all precautions specially School going children and elderly people Jawad Memon Weather Analyst Weather Updates PK-Karachi Doppler pic.twitter.com/SWOhPohjvm — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) October 31, 2022