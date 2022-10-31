Imran following anti-state agenda: Tarar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Narcotics Atta Ullah Tarar on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was following Indian agenda to destabilize the country but elements trying to create chaos will never succeed in their nefarious designs. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership doing politics on non-issues will have to face embarrassment and insult”, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He criticized Imran Khan for dragging the institutions into his dirty politics by hurling abuses and naming them in his public speeches.

Replying to a query, Atta Tarar replied that Imran Khan is becoming main player to implement the agenda of anti-state elements in the country, adding, the state recognizes democratic right of the Opposition to hold peaceful protest, however necessary action will be taken in case of violation of the law. Imran Khan wanted that everyone should believe in his lies and he should not be held accountable for his wrongdoings, he said, adding, Khan wants match of his choice, umpire and players of his choice where decisions are made on his will which is not acceptable.

Talking about PTI leader Amin Gandapur, he made it clear that the government would file a petition against him in Supreme Court (SC) and will held him accountable for his audio leak.