Investors making efforts for economic prosperity are worthy benefactors: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with an eminent businessman and an industrial tycoon of Pakistan Sir Anwar Pervaiz at CMO today. Sir Anwar Pervaiz appreciated the conducive steps being taken by the CM for the promotion of business and investment in the province. He lauded that the Chief Minister took exemplary steps for the investment opportunities in a short span of time. He said that the steps being taken by the CM for the facilitation of the investors are praiseworthy adding that the CM is also performing invaluable work to resolve the problems of the overseas Pakistanis.

Sir Anwar Pervaiz remarked that during the tenure of CM Pervaiz Elahi the confidence of the investors has been restored and we are mulling over the option to make new investments adding that InshaAllah under his able leadership the Punjab province will once again move towards durable progress and prosperity.

The CM while talking with Sir Anwar Pervaiz stated that the investors busy in eradicating the poverty and making endeavours for the economic prosperity are worthy benefactors of the country. He disclosed that our government provided a conducive environment for making real investment for the first time in the province adding that Punjab is a fertile land for doing investment. He said that he is himself monitoring to safeguard the foreign investment adding that we will not let the file relating to investment to red-tapism and no one will be allowed to interfere in the matters of overseas Pakistanis. CM highlighted that we are resolving all the problems of the investors under a single roof. He informed that in order to increase investment in the real estate and for the facilitation of the people we have reduced 100 percent stamp fee on the transfer of property and have fixed one percent fee across Punjab. The government will earn revenue amounting to billions of rupees from these steps. CM lauded the services of Sir Anwar Pervaiz and Former Principal Secretary to CM G.M Sikandar was also present on the occasion.

CM lays foundation stone of Central Business District: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi laid the foundation stone of the Central Business District (CPD Punjab Boulevard) project for its remodelling from the Kalma Chowk to Liberty and the completion of the project will provide ease to the citizens in transportation and will save time. The CPD Boulevard will cost approximately Rs 4 billion 20 crore and this project will be an example of its own not only of Lahore but also in Punjab as well as Pakistan.CPD Punjab Boulevard project will promote national and international investment. Remodelling of main boulevard from the Liberty Chowk to the Kalma Chowk has been given the name of ”CPD Punjab Boulevard. ”CM while addressing the ceremony of laying foundation stone of CPD Punjab Boulevard project and later talking with the media said that the CPD project is being developed according to the vision of Imran Khan adding that Imran Khan wants the investors to forget Dubai and invest in the CPD project. According to the vision of Imran Khan we will provide all facilities to the investors doing investment in the CPD project. He asserted that he will not tolerate any obstacle relating to investment matters adding that a separate cell will be set up in the CMO to run the matters of investment relating to CPD on a fast track.

The number of projects which our government is launching in Punjab, its benefit will reach the common man adding that if the intentions are pure and home work is done then an excellent performance surfaces. He said that those works which our government launched from the onset, their positive results have started coming to surface. He said that during his previous tenure he had launched the programme to computerise the number plates adding that now the PITB has started ”Go Punjab App” and the citizens will be ensured provision of services by sitting at their homes. Now the citizens will not have to go to the offices for getting token tax, driving licence, death and birth certificates, marriage certificate and other services. The farmers have also been given the facility through the app for the payment of Abiana and Malia adding that the farmers need not to go to the patwaris for the Abiana and Malia. The stamp fee of the property tax has been reduced to 1 percent from 2 percent and the ban from the recruitments has been lifted in Punjab. The advertisements for the recruitments are publishing in the newspapers. We have established five new districts in Punjab and are also going to make three new districts of Lahore adding that some part of Kasur is also being included in the new district of Lahore and it will also be linked with the Motorway. The Motorway after going through Kasur will go to Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar. This road from Bahawalnagar will link Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and will be linked with Sindh.CM stated that it is our endeavour to provide maximum facilities to the common man adding that we have decided to launch Blue Line project in Lahore. He lamented that Shehbaz Sharif in his previous tenure ruined his present project and started the Orange Line Metro train project. The Blue Line train will run from Model Town, Garden Town and will take the Blue Line from Data Sahib up to the old airport and this project will prove to be a milestone for Lahore.

This project will be completed under BOT and discussion with the ADB in this regard has started. The loan will be taken at 2 percent on soft conditions. He disclosed that nice projects will be introduced for the citizens of Lahore and the children of common man will also get jobs. Our government has made education free up to BA level and the World Bank is also assisting in this regard. According to the vision of Imran Khan Pakistan will progress. Subsidy amounting to billions of rupees is supposed to be given on the Orange Line Metro train project. CM said that Shehbaz Sharif only does press conferences and gossip while Imran Khan is doing practical politics. Shehbaz Sharif does not have to work and only gossips or asks for money.

CCPO Lahore is a good officer and is doing an excellent duty and why should we let the good officer go adding that InshaAllah Imran Khan will get success. He said that a new team comes for the long march in every district and the participants of the long march will also stay in Gujrat. Whenever a long march took place then the negotiations were done at the back door and the present negotiations are going on at the back door. CM stated that the Punjab government will extend full support for the success of this project.

CM fecilitates Rescue 1122: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi felicitated the team of Punjab Rescue 1122 service on the eve of their United Nations Certification third birthday adding that the Certification being awarded to the Rescue 1122 team by the UN INSARAG is a distinction for Pakistan. He revealed that the Rescue 1122 team has become the first certified team of South Asia.He stated that this team is certified to hold the capability to give quick response on the national and international tragic occurrences adding that the Rescue 1122 team is imparting training to the national as well as international search and rescue teams.He apprised that the urban search and rescue teams of 36 districts of Punjab have been established according to the guidelines of UN INSARAG.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with former Member National Assembly Mian Tariq Mehmood and with the ticket holder Mian Hassan Yousaf Advocate at CMO. Mian Tariq Mehmood and Mian Hassan Yousaf presented him a cheque of Rs one crore for the CM Flood Relief Fund.