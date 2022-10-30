Why does Imran Khan wear sunglasses at night?

After PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s video interview wearing dark shades at night went viral on the internet, netizens remain curious to find out why the party chief is usually seen rocking sunglasses during non-sunny hours.

One such question was also posed by senior journalist Hamid Mir, who took to his Twitter to find out the reason. PTI’s leader and former minister Fawad Chaudhry responded to the question by Mir, explaining the reason behind Khan’s habit.

Fawad, taking to Twitter, shared that Khan wore shades due to light sensitivity, as the vehicles carrying piercing lights were opposite him during the long march.

“It’s not easy standing for hours,” he added in his tweet.