Int’l conference on children literature starts today

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), in collaboration with Daira Ilm-o-Adab Pakistan, will host a three-day international conference titled “Children’s Literature: Past, Present and Future” from Monday.

In the conference, national and international writers, scholars, researchers and storytellers across the country are invited to present their literature, thoughts and children-related literature. The seminar will highlight salient features of children’s literature, including its significance and effectiveness, its development in Pakistani languages, international languages and the 21st century.