YouTube to certify health care providers’ accounts

Doctors, nurses and other health care professionals can apply to have their YouTube channels certified, the video sharing platform said Thursday, in a push to limit misinformation on the site. The change will allow viewers to more easily access videos containing “high-quality health information,” YouTube said. “This is a big step towards helping people more easily find and connect with content that comes from the extraordinary community of healthcare professionals on YouTube,” it added. In addition to doctors and nurses, mental health professionals and healthcare information providers may also apply for the YouTube verification that allows their videos to be spotted easily by users. “This new step will allow us to expand to include high quality information from a wider group of healthcare channels,” the company said. Some 90 percent of Americans use social media to search for health information, according to the National Academy of Medicine.