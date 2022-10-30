Asian Open Int’l Taekwondo Championship begins Tuesday

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) would host the ‘Combaxx 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2)’, here, at the Pakistan Sports Complex from 1st November, Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmed said the championship would continue till November 4. “Top male and female athletes belonging to various countries from across the globe have arrived at Islamabad’s Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex to feature in the championship,” he said.

He said this event was being organized for the first-time in the history of Pakistan. “More than 100 volunteers, technical officials, 600 officials and athletes, 200 international officials/athletes National Demonstration Team will be part of the mega event,” he said. Waseem said technical delegate from Lebanon, Denial and Referee Chairman Sharam from Iran along with 30 International Referees (Male/Female) would conduct the championship.

“International referees and Member Supervisory Board (Male/Female) from Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, Iran, Nepal, Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Palestine and Pakistan will also be part of the mega event,” he said. He said the bid of the said event was approved in World Taekwondo General Council Meeting held in June this year. “We have got the honour to host the said championship which includes Senior Khyrougi and Poomsae Events. Combaxx Sports, World Taekwondo Federation, Pakistan Sports Board and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) have made this event possible.” President PTF thanked to Omer Saeed, CEO Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and President SATA for their support. “I thank IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari for his continuous support. I am also very thankful to my sponsors for their support especially Combaxx Sports which is emerging sports brand in Pakistan as well as abroad.” He said PTF was extremely grateful to World Taekwondo President Dr Choue who supported Pakistani Athletes in terms of accommodation. “Serena is the main hospitality partner of this event. The role of media always has always played a vital role in highlighting and supporting Taekwondo. I am sure during the next five days will also be highlighted very well.