Morata ankle swelling should heal before World Cup

MADRID: Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has a swollen ankle, his club confirmed on Sunday after he was forced off in the 3-2 defeat by Cadiz in La Liga.

The 30-year-old, a key player for Spain coach Luis Enrique, as well as Diego Simeone at Atletico, is a doubt for his club’s upcoming games before the World Cup starts on November 20. Spanish media report the injury he suffered on Saturday when Mamadou Mbaye stood on his foot, a swelling of the soft tissue in the ankle, should not keep him out for long and he should be back before the start of the tournament.

Morata may be unavailable for Atletico’s Champions League clash at Porto on Tuesday, where the club will try and secure a place in the Europa League.