Crowe secures Masters, Open places with Asian amateur golf crown

BANGKOK: Australia’s Harrison Crowe booked himself a place at next year’s US Masters and British Open when he sank a knee-knocking final four-foot putt Sunday to win golf’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand.

The 21-year-old’s last-round 72 at Amata Spring Country Club near Bangkok proved enough to win by one stroke from China’s Bo Jin, Crowe having led the field by two overnight. The Australian said he had considered turning professional straight away if he had not won the tournament, but that was on hold now after he secured a place in two of next year’s majors as an amateur. “It means so much,” said Crowe. “I came out here this week with something to prove and proud of the way I handled myself.

“I didn’t really have too many expectations. I wanted a solid week and then on to the next chapter.” Now Crowe will play at Augusta in April, following in the footsteps of former Asian amateur champion Hideki Matsuyama, who went on as a professional to win the US Masters Green Jacket a decade later in 2021. “This is how I wanted to delay things, for sure,” Crowe said. He will also tee up at the British Open at Royal Liverpool next July. “It’s an awesome feeling and an extremely good reason not to turn professional right this minute.”