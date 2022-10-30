‘Ad hocism’ mars educational standard in capital colleges

Despite the availability of senior associate professors and their willingness to serve as heads of the institutions, many of the ICT colleges are functioning without regular heads or principals.

The regular principals of other colleges have been overseeing the affairs of these colleges on an additional/dual charge basis.

An Associate Professor of a college on the condition of anonymity said, “Stop-gap arrangement has become a norm at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). The additional charge of colleges to some principals along with their original postings indicates that the administration continues to encourage and operate through Ad hocism”.

According to him, “there is no regular principal at Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) G-15/1. Dr.Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui who is basically a professor of BPS-20 at IMCB F-7/3 and principal at IMCB F-11/1 is holding additional charge of IMCB F-15/1,” he said.

Similarly, there is no regular principal at IMCB Pakistan Town. Mr Shahid Mehmood Abbasi who is the regular principal of IMCB G-11/1, is also holding additional charge of Principalship of IMCB Pakistan Town.

Mr. Ihsan-ul-Haq, a regular Principal at IMCB F-10/3, is also entrusted with another position of Principal IMCB G-13/2.

Ms. Saba Faisal, who is Principal at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-10/2, is assigned with an additional charge of Principal IMCG F-11/3. Ms. Shazia Rizvi, who is regular Principal at IMCG G-10/2, is also saddled with an additional charge of Principal G-13/1.

Dr Firdous Zara Bashir, who is the principal of IMCG I-8/4, is also holding charge of the Principal-ship of IMCG G-14/4. There are over 100 capable male and female associate professors in model colleges waiting for their turn at principal-ship.