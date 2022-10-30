PM forms committee to deal with march

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a federal-level committee on Saturday to deal with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ongoing Haqeeqi Azadi March. Headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the committee, comprising nine members, will focus on maintaining the law and order situation while also holding a political discourse regarding the PTI march. The premier directed that all talks regarding the long march will be done through the committee. “Our doors are always open for negotiations. We are democratic people, ready to talk. However, we will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” said PM Shehbaz. The committee includes PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Marriyun Aurangzeb, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Asad Mehmood. However, Khawaja Asif denied the possibility of talks with the PTI. “Elections will be held at a constitutional time, God willing,” he stated. “Negotiations and consensus amongst political forces are part of democracy. However, there is no possibility of the kind of negotiations that the PTI is creating a ruckus about,” he stated. “Let Imran Khan fulfil all of his desires. Right now, the Indian media is giving him full attention and air time… enjoy that,” he concluded. However, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the government was not serious about negotiations. He claimed that the Imran Khan-led march was still facing government-imposed restrictions. “On the one hand, PTI workers are being arrested and the Haqeeqi Azadi March’s coverage is being restricted and, on the other hand, there is news of the formation of a frivolous committee,” he said. “These are tricks to only engage the Azadi March, and they won’t work,” Fawad added, demanding a date for the general election.